Even persons with small positions are driving around with outriders – Kwasi Pratt fumes over siren abuse

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has bemoaned the worrying trend of siren abuse on Ghana’s roads.



According to the veteran journalist, more worrying is the fact that people now do not tend to give way in traffic whenever they hear a siren due to its common abuse.



“Even those with small positions — someone who is not even a deputy minister but at the lower ranks of power goes about with a police outrider. Why?



“Now you see someone who has gone for his girlfriend and they are going to the disco being led by a police outrider. Why?” he questioned during a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme on February 16, 2024.



His statement was in reaction to the passing of Oman FM morning show host, Kwabena Kwakye who died on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



According to reports, the late journalist slumped at work after his morning show and was pronounced dead at a hospital where he was rushed to.



According to the General Manager of Kencity Media Limited, their attempt to rush the deceased to a hospital was hampered by the refusal of other road users to give way during the desperate moment.



In Kwesi Pratt’s view, Kwabena Kwakye could have survived if the sirens had been respected and he had gotten to the hospital in time.



