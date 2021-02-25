Politics of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Eulogising Frank Davis is okay but I'm a traitor when I appreciate Akufo-Addo? - Anyidoho asks

play videoKoku Anyidoho, founder, Atta Mills Institute

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho, believes it is a sign of the country’s growing democracy to see an activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) offering open support to a known and leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a crisis moment.



To Mr Anyidoho, it was a refreshing spectacle when Hon Dr. Dominic Ayine, the NDC MP for Bolgatanga East Constituency in the Upper East Region was seen in the company of lawyer Frank Davis from the NPP side, as the former rendered an apology to the Supreme Court judges on his contemptuous comment.



He believes that is a sincere demonstration of political maturity.



Dr Ayine, who is a former Deputy Attorney General, admitted he crossed the line when he accused the Supreme Court of having a “predetermined agenda” against petitioner, John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing election petition hearing.



At a press briefing Monday, he said it was not his intention to scandalise the court, after he was asked by the court to purge himself of the contempt charges against him.



“.....on hindsight, I actually crossed the line in suggesting that the court had a predetermined agenda among others to rule against the petitioner.”



“My attention was drawn to this fact immediately after the press briefing by Frank Davies, to whom I am grateful,” Dr Ayine said.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the founder and leader of Atta Mills Institute, however, expressed surprise the NDC has not raised any eyebrows over Dr. Dominic Ayine's public appreciation and acknowledgement of Frank Davis.



Accusing the opposition party of double standards, Mr. Anyidoho questioned why the NDC found nothing wrong with the contemnor's conduct but acted swiftly to suspend him when he (Koku) acknowledged the good works of the President Akufo-Addo’s government.



“There are a lot of big lawyers in the NDC but Dr. Dominic Ayine did not mention any of their names to show his appreciation except lawyer Frank Davis from the camp of President Akufo-Addo that he kept mentioning his name. Only God knows the extent to which Frank Davis helped him....it goes to show how Frank Davis might have saved his life from an impending doom



“If it were to be Koku Anyidoho, it would have been wrong to acknowledge the good thing that the person from the NPP has done for me; why? So it is okay for people to have allies and friends in the NPP but if it is Koku Anyidoho and Gabby Otchere-Darko supporting the same Arsenal Football Club, Koku Anyidoho is a traitor...



“If President Akufo-Addo says something good or is constructing Asomdwee Park and we thank him for it, then people will question why I am acknowledging the President? But look at what has happened yesterday (Monday) with Dr. Dominic Ayine, showing appreciation to the NPP lawyer Frank Davis on national television”, he added.



To him, the kind of politics where it is abominable for people to have friendly conversations with those on the opposing side should be relegated to the background as it does not help in growing our democracy and building national consensus.



