General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

'Engage parents over fees on virtual learning' – Govt to private schools

File photo:There are fears some private schools will collapse as a result of the lack of students

The National Inspectorate Board (NIB) has advised private school proprietors to engage parents to reach a consensus on fees to be charged for virtual learning.



The plight of private school teachers have worsened since the Coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close down nearly 6 months ago.



There are fears some private schools will collapse soon as a result of the lack of students in these private schools.



The agitations come after the President Akufo-Addo, during the 16th update on COVID-19, noted that the Ghana Education Service, after further consultations, has decided to postpone the remainder of the academic year to January 2021 for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS 1 and SHS 1 students.



But the NIB in a statement has urged the private schools to optimize the distance learning programmes being rolled out by the Education Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication as a stop-gap measure to mitigate their plight amid the coronavirus disruptions.



Below is the full statement



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



CLARIFICATION ON VIRTUAL LEARNING



It has come to the notice of the National Inspectorate Board (NIB) that some proprietorsand school authorities are unclear about the President’sdirectives on the continuation of school for the rest of the year.



As directed by the President in his sixteenth address to the nation on Sunday, 30th August,2020, a decision has been taken “for SHS 2 and JHS 2 students to return to school from 5th October to 14th December, 2020 to complete their academic year.”



In his second address to the nation on Sunday, 15th March, 2020, the President indicated that “All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March, 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes.”



This directive still holds for virtual learning.



Further, the NIB advises private school proprietors to engage parents to reach a consensus on fees to be charged for virtual learning.



For further clarification, please contact the Manager, General Administration of the NIB on 0302907589 or 0545732688 or via e-mail on info@inspectorateboard.gov.gh.



HAGGAR HILDA AMPADU, PhD



EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR



Cc: HON. MINISTER OF EDUCATION, MoE



HON. DEPUTY MINISTERS OF EDUCATION, MoE



CHIEF DIRECTOR, MoE





