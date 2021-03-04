General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

'End of Supreme Concert’ - Haruna Institute reacts to SC ruling

Ghana's supreme court

A group calling itself the Haruna Institute has described the 2020 election petition ruling as an “end of supreme court concert” after the court dismissed their case.



In a Facebook post sighted by Ghanaweb, the institute managed by some members of the NDC said, “Curtains down, end of the supreme concert”



Background:



The Supreme Court of Ghana has, by a unanimous decision, dismissed the election petition brought before it by Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama.



According to the 7-panel judges presided over by Kwasi Anin Yeboah, “the petitioner has not produced any evidence to rebut the presumptions created by the publication of CI 135. We have therefore no reason to order a rerun. We accordingly dismiss the petition,"



The petitioner, Mahama Dramani Mahama, was seeking a rerun of the December 7, 2020 elections between himself and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because he believed both leading candidates did not obtain 50 per cent of the valid votes as required.



His petition was based on the results declared by Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commission Chairperson on 9 December 2020.



