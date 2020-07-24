Politics of Friday, 24 July 2020

Elements in Akufo-Addo’s government profiteering from coronavirus – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa suspects that it is the prayer of the Akufo-Addo led government that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic stays on.



To him, this is evident in the Mid Year Budget Review presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to the former Deputy Education Minister, some individuals have used the pandemic as a cash cow and has considering the kind of spending dome so far since the disease rared its ugly head in the country.



He noted that the government of Ghana has spent a colossal GHS272million on just fumigation during this period; an indication that some persons in government are profiteering from the pandemic and wish it never leaves.



The lawmaker expressed shock because the figure is representative of what government spent on just the first phase of fumigation and that the next phase just begun.



He said “Going through the 2020 Mid-Year Review, it seems to me that some people in government would prefer that COVID-19 stays with us for a very long time.



"A colossal GHS272million spent on fumigation alone".



"I sincerely hope that Parliament and anti-graft institutions would ensure that the corona fight does not become a corona heist".



"Interesting days ahead, particularly, as we are told that a second phase of fumigation has just begun,” he said.





