Electoral Commission interdicts 5 officials over alleged theft of Biometric Verification Devices

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) has interdicted five of its officials following allegations of the theft of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).



The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, provided updates on the case, revealing that the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigations.



“What I can say on authority is that we lost one BVD in North Tongu and what happened was that we normally package these things in ballot boxes; you put your systems in and you seal it. In the course of transporting, we got there, they couldn’t transport the ballot boxes,” citinewsonline.com quoted Dr. Serebour Quaicoe to have said.



He reaffirmed the EC’s commitment to ensuring that justice prevails.



“So, we reported to the police that we have lost this one and these are the suspects so they should investigate and let them go through the legal regime.



“Whatever has to be done should be done. They have been interdicted; they are now going through the investigations. So, the police said that they will be arraigned before court soon,” he explained.



