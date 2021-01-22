General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Election petition will affect Ghana’s economy – Kwame Pianim predicts

Kwame Pianim, an Economist

Renowned Economist, Mr Kwame Pianim has predicted Ghana’s economy is going to be gloomy amidst the ongoing election petition and associated tensions.



“2021 is going to be a very difficult year for countries such as ours, and we need to give support to whoever emerges as the Executive President.” he stated as a guest on Accra-based Citi TV’s “Point of View” program monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is currently in court challenging the validity of the 2020 presidential election results which the Electoral Commission (EC), Chairperson, Jean Mensa declared in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo currently pursuing his second term.



According to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC’s) Mr. Mahama, neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority thus 50+1% during the 2020 polls.



“If these two people [Mahama and Akufo-Addo] who swore an oath to protect the interest of Ghanaians cannot put whatever personal things they have aside and work for the interest of Ghanaians, then we are lost,” Mr. Pianim pointed out.



According to the statesman, though, Mr. Mahama and President Akufo-Addo are ensuring their supporters do not do anything untoward, both have to do more behind closed doors for the interest of the Ghanaians.



“Talk quietly behind closed doors and once that is done, it will permeate to everybody then the courts will know that, what Ghanaians are looking for is justice.” Mr. Kwame Pianim advised.