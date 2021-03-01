General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Election petition: Win or lose, don’t fight – Peace Council to NDC, NPP

Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of National Peace Council,

As Ghana’s Supreme Court gets set to give its judgement in the Election 2020 Petition hearing, the National Peace Council has appealed to both sides to accept the outcome.



In a statement, the Council said the peace of the nation is paramount and must be protected ahead of individuals’ interests.



“The National Peace Council respectfully calls on all the parties in the dispute, the former president, John Dramani Mahama, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as the Electoral Commission to strictly adhere to the ruling of the Supreme Court regardless of who wins or loses in the yet to be delivered judgment,” the peace council said in a statement.



It also urged media, political commentators, and all citizens to be circumspect in their reports and discussions about the issue and to use nonviolent means to address their concerns.



“The peace council respectfully appeals to all the people of Ghana to resort to time-tested nonviolent mechanisms to address any outstanding election-related complaints peacefully, either through the judicial process or by any means available alternative dispute resolution mechanisms,” it said.