Politics of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Election petition: NDC's court case is empty - John Boadu

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its candidate, John Dramani Mahama are only making empty threats to challenge the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the NDC does not have the evidence needed to mount any successful legal challenge.



“We were all told in 2013 by the Supreme Court that elections are won and lost at polling stations. Do you know that up to date, the NDC does not have a complete compilation of its 2016 pink sheets? There is nothing that ex-President Mahama can do today to come back as a President. Whether he likes it or not, he will stay another four years in opposition,” John Boadu exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“They lied to their supporters that they had won and started referring to John Dramani Mahama falsely as the President-Elect. Now they have backtracked, settling futilely for a run-off which they themselves know will not happen. They have attempted and continue to use lies, threats, violence, and intimidation to seek forlornly to overrule the manifest will of the people as freely expressed on 7th December, 2020. We are absolutely confident that the facts and figures as presented in court, even by the NDC, will very easily, in a transparent and indisputable manner, reaffirm the expressed will of the voting public that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the 2020 Presidential Election “one touch” and convincingly so,” John Boadu added



He opined that the President’s legal team will show that the NDC has presented no material evidence of value in Court to support its blatantly false claims regarding the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.



He reiterated that the reliefs being requested by the petitioners are different from the initial position they took prior to the filing of the petition.



