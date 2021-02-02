General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Election petition: Mahama seeks order for inspection of EC documents

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Lawyers of the Petitioner in the ongoing election petition has filed a motion at the Supreme Court seeking an order of inspection of documents from the Electoral Commission.



The motion on notice expected to be moved this morning concerns some original documents regarding presidential results collation forms.



The six point-motion is asking for the originals of all constituency presidential election results collation forms and summary sheets of all constituencies in Ghana.



Meanwhile, the second witness for the petitioner is expected to be cross-examined today after his Starr witness completed his testimony on Monday.



Former President Mahama is challenging the validity of the presidential results declared by the Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020, which saw Presidency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo retaining the Presidency.





