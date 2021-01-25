General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Election petition: Mahama seeks leave to file additional ground of review

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Lawyers of former president John Mahama have filed a motion seeking leave to file “an additional ground of review” to the review application on the interrogatories.



Mr Mahama and his lawyers per the motion for leave are also seeking leave to “replace paragraph 28 of their original statement of case.



The motion filed on Monday, January 25, 2021, has the returned date fixed for Tuesday, January 26, 2021.



Former President Mahama has caused his lawyers to file a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the December 7 polls.



The apex court’s panel of seven presided over by Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has fixed hearing of the petition to Tuesday.



But, there has since been applications for stay of proceedings and motion for abridgement of time by the petitioner and the EC which are all expected to be dealt with in Tuesday’s court sitting.



