General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Election petition: Mahama’s lawyers to file closing address today

Tsatsu Tsikata is the lead lawyer for Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the petitioner

Lawyers of former President John Dramani Mahama are scheduled to file their written address by the close of day today, February 23, 2021, as the election petition nears closure.



Lead Counsel for the Petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata moved the motion yesterday after the Supreme court dismissed the review application from former President Mahama to re-open his case



Tsikata, however, contended that review in their favor would have impacted the closing address.



The Supreme Court has fixed March 4, 2021, to deliver judgment on the ongoing 2020 presidential election petition.



The panel of seven fixed the date on Monday, February 22, after disposing of all other pending motions.



A nine-member review panel of the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the review application from former President Mahama to re-open his case.



The unanimous decision of the panel chaired by Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah held that the application is without merit.



This is the third review application from the Petitioner that has been dismissed.



Other members of the panel were Justice Yaw Appau, Justice Samuel Marful-Sau, Justice Nene Amegartcher, Justice Prof Nii Ashie Kotey, Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Justice Amadu Tanko, and Justice Henrietta Mensah Bonsu.