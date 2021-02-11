General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Election petition: Mahama ‘abandoning’ own case; been to court twice – Oppong Nkrumah

Counsel for President Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, appears to be abandoning his own election petition, Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said, explaining that the presidential candidate has been to court twice since the Supreme Court started hearing the case a few weeks ago.



Speaking to journalists after the court unanimously overruled an objection by Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, lead counsel for the petitioner, to a decision by the lawyers of the first and second respondents to not call witnesses in the matter, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who is one of the spokespersons of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s legal team, said unlike their witness, who is always in court, Mr Mahama has often been absent.



“I keep telling you that Chairman Mac Manu comes here every day, prepared that if they [petitioner’s lawyers] cross a threshold and we have to do that [mount the witness box], we’ll do that”.



“But, as you have noticed, unlike the petitioner who, as some of my colleagues have been suggesting, appears to be abandoning the case, because he’s been here twice, we are always here; if it becomes necessary, we’ll be happy to mount the box”, he said.



Speaking about the court’s ruling on Thursday, the Ofoase Ayirebi MP said: “We are of the respectful, humble view that as the court said today, the principle is that you cannot compel a party under these circumstances to adduce evidence”.



He argued that “even if you prove some fresh evidence in extreme circumstances under which your case should be re-opened and then you come with your second application for subpoena; what is that subpoena supposed to achieve? To compel the person that the court has said cannot be compelled to give evidence, the subpoena is now to compel that person to come and give evidence”.



“We think it will be an interesting set of arguments”, he noted, adding: “But, wherever it goes, as we have said: if it becomes necessary that we put witnesses in the box to respond to issues, we are more than happy [to do so]”.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah also hinted at the likelihood of the President’s lawyers compelling Mr Mahama to also mount the dock if the former President’s lawyers subpoena the EC Chair.



“Depending on what the court decides to do, our senior lawyers will take their next line of action.



“Indeed, I have heard conversations, I don’t know if I have their permission to say this, I’ve heard conversations by some that if they elect to subpoena the EC Chair, maybe, we should also elect to subpoena the petitioner to be brought into the box.



“I don’t know if they will agree to it at the end of the day but it is part of the various conversations”, he said.