General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election petition: Akoto Ampaw wants absentee Rojo 'policed' during testimony

Witness Rojo Mettle-Nunoo is appearing via video link

Lawyer for second respondent in the ongoing election petition, Akoto Ampaw, wants the petitioner’s third witness to be ‘policed’ during his cross examination.



The witness, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo is unable to appear in court in person over health reasons and was due to appear via an internet link.



Minutes after the case was called, and as the petitioner’s lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata was introducing the witness; Akoto Ampaw rose to make a submission.



“My Lords, I want to raise a number of issues for your consideration before we address the matter of the witness statement. My Lords, my first concern is whether we have a judicial officer where the witness may be testifying from.



“So that we are certain that there is nobody or means of prompting him if questions are asked, because this is very important in our view,” he said.



The Chief Justice noted that the modalities had been discussed by both sides but Akoto Ampaw insisted adding that even witnesses from abroad had judicial officers present. Tsikata rose as a means of helping the court and said the petitioners did not have an issue with that request.



The court rose thereafter with reports from the court indicating that a judicial officer had been dispatched to where the witness was to testify from.