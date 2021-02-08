General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Election petition: Afari-Gyan 'appears' in Rojo’s testimony in court

Afari-Gyan (l) was EC chairperson from 1992 - 2015

The first Electoral Commissioner under the fourth republic, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, was ‘brought’ into court today during the 2020 election petition hearing.



The name of the former EC chair came up during cross-examination of third witness for the petitioner, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo. He was answering questions put by the EC lawyer, Justin Amenuvor.



Mr Mettle-Nunoo who is testifying via video link compared operational practices of the former chairperson to that of the current EC chair, Jean Adukwei Mensa.



“Dr Afari Gyan gave opportunity in the past for some of these things to be rectified. He did. He gave opportunity for these things to be rectified.”



Asked further whether he was aware that CI 127 revoked arrangements that used to be the practice under Afari Gyan, he answered in the negative.



“It did not entirely revoke that, it said that in the new arrangement, he must still maintain best practices. They didn't throw away everything; they said he must have best practices. Best practices,” Mettle-Nunoo stressed.



Amenuvor completed his cross examination following which second respondent’s lawyer, Akoto Ampaw, also took his turn. At the time of filing this report, the court had risen for a break.



The petition was lodged before the court by petitioner John Dramani Mahama following the December 2020 presidential polls. The Electoral Commission and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are the first and second respondents respectively.



Afari Gyan served as EC chairman from 1992 till 2015 when he retired from the civil service. Charlotte Osei took over, becoming the first female head of the EC. She served between 2015 and 2018.



The current chair, Jean Mensa; was appointed after Charlotte Osei was removed following a citizen petition filed against the manner she was running the commission.