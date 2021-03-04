General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Election petition: Abide by court ruling – Akufo-Addo lawyers

Frank Davies, one of the president’s lawyers in the 2020 election petition

The lawyers who presented President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 election petition have asked Ghanaians to abide by the decision of the supreme court.



This was after the apex on Thursday, 4 March 2021 upheld the results of last year’s presidential election, saying the petitioner failed to prove that the winner did not cross the constitutionally required threshold of more than 50 per cent of the votes cast.



The ruling means President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will continue in office as President until his second term is over.



Speaking to the media shortly after the ruling Frank Davies one of the lawyers who represented the President said: “The Lord justices of the supreme court have spoken. We entreat all Ghanaians to abide by the decision of our highest court of the land.



“We thank our good friends on the other side for their bravery in mounting this petition all be it we all found that the petition indeed contained nothing but factual errors and inaccuracies. Those were the words of the court not mine. Litigation must always come to an end. I want to believe that this is the end of the 2021 election petition…”



Delivering the judgment, Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah said: “the petition is dismissed as without merit."



According to the court, the correction of an error concerning the total number of valid votes cast by the EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, was within her mandate and did not affect the will of the people.



Also, the court said Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC and first witness of the petitioner, confirmed admitted in court during his cross-examination that per the EC’s figures, Nana Akufo-Addo crossed the more-than 50 per cent threshold.



The Bench also said no credible evidence was adduced by the petitioner to contradict the figures announced by the EC.



Furthermore, the court said the figures announced by the EC were “right and represented the will of the people”.



It noted that the petitioner only complained of errors but failed to provide evidence to back those claims that none of the two candidates passed the more-than 50 per cent threshold.



Additionally, the Bench said the allegation of vote-padding was not proved by any evidence, adding that even if proven, it would not have had any significant impact on the results as announced by the EC Chairperson.



Mr Mahama went to court to challenge the result of the 2020 polls after the EC declared Mr Akufo-Addo winner.



He argued that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo crossed the threshold to be declared winner.



He, therefore, did not understand why the Electoral Commission (EC) declared Nana Akufo-Addo the winner and the President-elect and has, subsequently, been sworn in.



Mr Mahama had prayed the Supreme Court to order a rerun of the election between himself and Nana Akufo-Addo.



Nana Akufo-Addo polled 51.3 per cent of the valid votes, according to figures from the Electoral Commission while the petitioner, who was the 2020 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Mahama, polled 47 per cent.