Election Petiton: Case adjourned to January 29

Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has adjourned the ongoing election petition hearing to Friday, January 29, 2021, for a hearing of the substantive matter.



This was after the apex court, presided over by the Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, dismissed two applications filed by Lawyers of the Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama.



The first was a motion moved by lawyers of former president John Mahama seeking leave to file “an additional ground of review” to the review application on the interrogatories.



The second was a review application for the ruling against the interrogatory questions presented in court by lead Counsel, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata.



Both Lawyers of Jean Mensa and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo opposed the motion.



According to lawyers of the EC and the president, Mahama’s Lawyer’s submission was an “emotional reaction” on the earlier ruling by the Supreme Court on January 19, 2021.



The case was, therefore, adjourned to the next day where Mahama’s witnesses, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Kpessa Whyte will be in the witness box to go through cross-examination.