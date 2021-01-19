Politics of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Election Petition pre-hearing begins today

Former President, John Mahama is expected to submit his documents

The Supreme Court will today Tuesday, January 19, 2021, sit on a pre-trial conference for parties in the 2020 election petition case.



A pretrial conference is a meeting of the parties to a case conducted prior to trial. Parties at the pre-trial conference are expected to make available to each other all documents and evidence they hope to rely on when the trial begins as well as a list of witnesses they’ll call.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has filed two legal processes at the Supreme Court for certain answers from the Electoral Commission (EC) with regard to his presidential election petition.



Mr Mahama is seeking permission from the Supreme Court to allow him to elicit answers that borders on how the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, arrived at the figures she used in declaring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential poll.