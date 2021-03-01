Politics of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Election Petition: Why are we being told to accept the SC ruling? - Kwesi Pratt queries

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The Supreme Court is set to give its judgement on the 2020 Presidential Election Petition filed by former President John Mahama on Thursday, March 4, 2021.



Mr Mahama is asking for the annulment of the 2020 election results and for a run-off to be called between himself and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo.



Even before the final ruling, some concerned Ghanaians including the clergy and political pundits have been advising parties involved to accept the decision of the apex court no matter where the "pendulum swings".



Over the weekend, the National Peace Council (NPC) waded into the discussion when it called on former President John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as the Electoral Commission, to strictly adhere to the apex court’s ruling, “regardless of who wins or loses in the yet to be delivered judgment.”



It also appealed to the two to refrain from any activity that might directly or indirectly encourage their followers or officials to disturb the peace of the country after the delivery of the judgment of the Supreme Court.



“In this regard, we encourage all supporters of the two political parties not to engage in any activity that is a potential threat to the peace of Ghana,” it said in a statement issued in Accra and signed by its Chairman, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi.



The NPC also called on people operating social media platforms and political commentators to be circumspect in their reports and discussions after the Supreme Court has delivered its judgment, in order to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the state.



But, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr is wondering why these kinds of messages asking the people to accept the verdict is all about.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' Kwesi Pratt said: "We keep hearing that we should accept the judgement...I get worried over such comments because currently, we don't know what the judgement will be; the judgement is in the bosom of the judges and so why are some insisting that we should accept the judgement? Is there anything amiss?"