Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election Petition: We will file witness statement today – Mahama’s lawyers

Member of NDC's legal team, Abraham Amaliba

The lawyers for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections have indicated their readiness to file their witness statement today, January 27, 2021, following a directive by the Supreme Court justices.



The lawyers courted the fury of the justices yesterday with their failure to submit the statements as they earlier directed.



The justification for their failure to file the statements is that the ruling on the interrogatory will impact the witness statements they will file so they wanted the court to rule on that before they obey the directive.



It was however rejected by the judges who directed the lawyers to file the statements latest today.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, Abraham Amaliba, a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress confirmed that the statements will be filed today.



“Yes, we will file the witness statements today”, he said when asked by a GhanaWeb reporter.



After Wednesday’s sitting, Frank Davies, a spokesperson for the legal team of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo berated the lawyers for John Mahama, accusing them of attempting to drag the process.



Frank Davies sought to say that the lawyers of the NDC flagbearer have turned the court into a “forum for organized, rehearsed and choreographed theatricals and drama”.



