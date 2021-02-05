Politics of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Election Petition: Tsatsu's conduct is 'worrying'; he must reciprocate the respect from the judges - Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw says the lead counsel for the petitioner, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata will end up ‘failing’ the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama in his fight to challenge the 2020 presidential election in court.



According to him, even though the Apex Court judges are “treating Mr Tsatsu with some respect” – the learned lawyer has however chosen to “misbehave” in an open court.



“His conduct I must admit is worrying,” Maurice Ampaw bemoaned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show Ghana Montie.



Adding that, “The way Tsatsu Tsikata talks to the judges is not the best, he must as well reciprocate the respect the judges are giving to him and stop being rude to them in some circumstance.”



Tsatsu Tsikata, on Tuesday 2nd February 2021 accused one of the Supreme Court Judges of harassing his witness, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte.



Dr Kpessa-Whyte who is the second witness for the petitioner, John Mahama, took his turn in the witness box on Tuesday and after cross-examination by lawyers for the 1st and 2nd respondent, the panel had some questions to ask.



One of the Judges, Justice Apau felt Dr Kpessa-Whyte did not take his work seriously after the latter told the court that the NDC representatives in the strong room left to go and see John Mahama following a directive from the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.



But Tsatsu who was not so happy with the judge’s utterance accused the judge of harassing his witness.



