Election Petition: Supreme Court adjourns hearing to 11:30 am

The Supreme Court is hearing the Election Petition case

The Supreme Court has moved today’s Election Petition hearing to two hours behind its usual time.



The development came after a Lawyer for the Petitioner notified the Judges through a letter, that the Counsel for the respondents had filed a late affidavit opposing the Petitioner’s application for review.



According to Lawyer Tony Lithur, the extension was needed in order to allow the Lead Counsel for the Petitioner “reasonable time” to factor the said affidavits into his arguments in support of the application review.



“I would respectfully request that this morning’s proceedings commence at 11:30am instead of the scheduled 9:30.” The letter read.



The Judges after retiring to the Chambers for deliberations granted the request.