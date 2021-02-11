General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: GNA

Election Petition: SC orders lawyers to file closing addresses by February 17

Ghana's supreme court

The Supreme Court has asked Counsels for the parties in the Election Petition case to file their addresses.



This directive was announced by Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah in court on Thursday, February 11, 2021.



The court thus ordered the parties to simultaneously present their closing address before February 17, 2021.



Sitting has therefore been adjourned to February 18, 2021 to hear the written addresses.



“This court hereby orders that the parties herein shall simultaneously file their respective closing addresses on or before Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The petition is hereby adjourned to Thursday, February 18, 2021, for counsel in this petition to highlight on the written addresses or submissions so far for the petition to be adjourned for judgment,” he said.



