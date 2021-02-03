General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: GNA

Election Petition: Petitioner files motion to compel EC to produce documents

Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata

Counsel for the Petitioner in the Election 2020 case has filed a motion for an order compelling the Electoral Commission to produce for inspection some documents relating to the 2020 polls.



The alleged documents are the originals of Constituency Presidential Election results collation forms (Form 9) for all Constituencies in Ghana and originals of Constituency Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets (Form 10) for all constituencies, of which all parties that took part in the December polls already have in their possession.



The Petitioner is also seeking the originals of the Regional Presidential Elections Results Collation (forms 11) for all Regions, originals of the Regional Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets (forms 12) for all Regions also expected to be in possession of the parties already.



Additionally, they are also seeking the original of the declaration of the Presidential Results form (form 13) and the records of the alleged update to the purported declaration of Presidential Election Results on December 9, 2020, of four Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.



Mr Tsatsu Tsikata is expected to move the motion before the Supreme Court on February 3.



Mr Tsikata had indicated that the grant of the motion would determine whether or not to call another witness in the case.



Lawyers for the first respondents (EC), Mr Justine Amenuvor and second respondents (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) Mr Akoto Ampaw said they opposed the motion of the Petitioner’s application.



Since the motion of the Petitioner was filed and served on the Lawyers today, the Supreme Court presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has ordered the lawyers to file their response to the Petitioner’s motion by close of today.



The ongoing Election 2020 Petition had seen the calling of the two witnesses by the Petitioner, Mr John Dramani Mahama.



The two witnesses who have since ended their cross-examination and have been discharged by the court were Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC and Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte a member of the party.



This new motion by the Petitioner would delay the EC’s chairperson’s testimony as she would have mounted the dock to be cross-examined by lawyers of the petitioner on Tuesday.



Mr Mahama is in court challenging the validity of the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of Election 2020 by the Electoral Commission. He is also accusing the EC of vote padding.







