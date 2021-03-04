Politics of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election Petition: NPP pops champagne to celebrate court ruling

Some party executives at the party's office

After about 2 months of court hearing, following a petition submitted by National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, leaders and members of the New Patriotic Party looked forward to the verdict of the Supreme Court today in court.



The verdict went in their favour, and celebrations have followed at the party’s headquarters.



After a brief press conference addressed by the party’s General Secretary John Boadu and National Chairman, Freddie Blay, the supporters clad in white outfits popped champagne, while they danced to the famous NPP election “Nana Winner” tune by Daddy Lumba.



Speaking to the media, the National Chairman Freddie Blay said the NPP won the case convincingly while he urged the NDC to stop propaganda and prepare for 2024.





“Let the people of Ghana know that NPP won and won convincingly. We are not extremely excited about the results that we had; 51%. Because if you compare the work the President did, that is not a reflection, we think we should do more PR and the media should do their work,” the NPP Chairman stated.



While urging the NDC to forge forward for the 2024 elections, Freddie Blay said, “The court has spoken, it is now good work, let Nana continue his work for this 4 years, let’s prepare for 2024, let’s fight covid, let’s make sure development comes to this country.”



“We want to call on our NDC brothers and tell them that we have no other country so they should join us build this country,” he added.



The petitioner in the 2020 election petition John Dramani Mahama is scheduled to address the press at 5pm today.