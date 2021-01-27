General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Election Petition: NDC being prevented from articulating its views – Abass Nurudeen

The Ashanti Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Officer, Abass Nurudeen has accused the justices sitting on the ongoing election petition trial of covering up what he describes as “truth” which in his view, will aid speedy adjudication of the matter it has been petitioned to do.



“The way things have just happened in the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court itself does not want transparency. They are just forcing us to swallow our words. I have issues with my brother before you, which I think if that person answers certain questions before the trial, it will help the adjudication of the matter. What then is your problem as Justices to stop that person from answering my legitimate question?” Abass Nurudeen quizzed.



On Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Communicator claimed that the justices of the Apex court erred by dismissing interrogatories request brought by the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama seeking to compel the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa to answer some questions regarding the declaration of the 2020 presidential election results.



“I know what I am saying and who told you that if Supreme Court gives their judgement you cannot subject it to criticisms?” Abass Nurudeen asked the host in his bid to caution him to be mindful of the matter.



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, refused to grant a request by the petitioner to serve the EC with some 12 interrogatories it found relevant to the petition.



Following the dismissal of the motion, the petitioner has applied to the court for a review of that decision.



However, Mr. Akufo-Addo in his response to the motion for review said ” from the ratio of decided cases, it is immaterial if the petitioner considers the decision of the ordinary court to be wrong in law and hold any other reason apart from what he has stipulated in rule 54 of the Supreme Court Rules 1996 (CI 16)