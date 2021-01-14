General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Election Petition: Meet the lawyers for Mahama, EC, Akufo-Addo

Tsatsu Tsikata and Tony Lithur are Mahama's representatives

The ball has been sent rolling and the battle of legal brains is about to begin.



For the next forty-one days, with the benefit of live coverage, Ghanaians will be bombarded with legal terms and procedures as some of the finest lawyers in the country take turns at the Supreme Court to argue out another landmark case.



The first hearing which was done today, January 14, 2021, was relatively cool with no controversy as granted a request by John Mahama for live coverage as well as a request to amend some aspects of his petition.



John Mahama, the petitioner, is seeking an annulment of the 2020 presidential election result which was declared by Jean Mensa on December 9, 2020.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission are in their initial responses praying the court to throw out the petition by John Mahama.



To help argue out his case, John Mahama has secured the services of two legal luminaries, Tsatsu Tsikata and Tony Lithur. Both men were part of the team that gave Mahama and the NDC victory in 2012.



The EC which is the first respondent in the case has Justin Amenuvor, a managing partner of Amenuvor and Associates and lawyer AA Somuah.



Second respondent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has four counsels.



The president is being represented by Akoto Ampaw, Frank Davies, Kwaku Assilfie and Yaw Oppong.



Legal Teams



Mahama



Tsatsu Tsikata



Tony Lithur



EC



Justin Amenuvor



A.A Somuah



Akufo-Addo



Akoto Ampaw



Frank Davies



Kwaku Assilfie



Yaw Oppong



