Politics of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Election Petition: Mahama, NDC must be charged with contempt of court - Mireku Duker

Tarkwa-Nsuaem Member of Parliament, George Mireku Duker

Tarkwa-Nsuaem Member of Parliament, George Mireku Duker says the Supreme Court must charge the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with contempt of court.



According to Mireku Duker, the NDC, their petitioner and lawyers are all wasting the time of the court and Ghanaians.



He noted on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' that the opposition party's decision to waste time is intentional.



The Supreme Court has started hearing the election petition by former President John Dramani Mahama and already two witnesses in the persons of NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, former National Service Secretariat boss have mounted the witness box.



Another witness who has filed his statement before the court is NDC stalwart, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo.



As the Supreme Court Justices hear the petitioner's case, Hon. Mireku Duker is praying the court to sanction the petitioner and his party.



''The NDC is intentionally wasting our time and the time of the Supreme Court. I feel they must be charged for contempt because, when you look at the code of conduct of lawyers, you can't waste the court's time. It's part of your ethics; so what I'm saying, I mean it. They must charge them and award cost to it as well. Because you have gone through a profession where you're taught that don't waste court's time and you're wasting their time is contempt of court," he said.



