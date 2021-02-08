General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Election Petition: Mac Manu video played in court as Rojo testifies

Mac Manu (l) appeared on the Good Evening Ghana program

A video of former New Patriotic Party, NPP, chairman; Peter Mac Manu was played in court when sitting resumed in the ongoing election petition hearing Monday morning.



Lead lawyer for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, after initial introductions, requested that a video clip material to the testimony of today’s witness, needed to be played. Chief Justice Kwesi Annin-Yeboah subsequently allowed that the video be played.



The Good Evening Ghana clip showed Mac Manu speaking to show host Paul Adom-Otchere with respect to how the NDC’s reps – Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo and Michael Kpessa-Whyte – had left the Electoral Commission ‘strongroom’ at a point during collation of presidential results.



Mac Manu is heard saying: “They left because I remember former Ghana’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Sylvanus Tamaklo came looking for them but specifically he was looking for Rojo. So, he stood there and I told him that they just went out, I think they will come because their laptops are here.



“So he he too was hanging around aaa, later I saw him. I said they will come, try and call him. So I just went out and came back. He was still standing, when I came they were not there. But we were waiting for Savelugu and I think certification of Bono East. Later Bono East came for all candidates but NDC were not there…,” he added.



Testimony for third witness of the petitioner, Rojo Mettle Nunoo, has recommenced, with a cross-examination by lawyer for first respondent. Rojo is testifying via video link.