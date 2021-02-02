General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Election Petition: Kpessa-Whyte was inconsistent, incoherent – Nana B

The second witness for the Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, was clearly not truthful during his cross-examination in court today - this is according to a member of the legal team representing the second respondent [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] in the election petition hearing.



Henry Nana Boakye, accused Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte of peddling falsehood while he was being cross-examined by the Lawyer for the Electoral Commissioner, Justin Amenuvor.



During the series of questioning, Justin Amenuvor brought to his [Kpessa-Whyte] attention that the representatives for the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, Rojo Mettle Nunoo and Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, were nowhere to be found before and after the declaration of the election results.



In his defence, Kpessa-Whyte claimed the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa instructed his team to leave its strong room to consult with the Petitioner on some discrepancies they [NDC] noted during the collation of the election results.





Dr Kpessa-Whyte who is a member of the National Democratic Congress, NDC; further told the apex court on Tuesday that representatives of his party did not get the chance to certify results from some four regions prior to the declaration of results.



But the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party in an interview with GhanaWeb said “Dr Kpessa-Whyte gave such an inconsistent, incoherent witness [statement]. He again stated in his witness that they were instructed by the Electoral Commissioner, Madam Jean Mensa, that they could go and consult their presidential candidate and then come back so that the presidential results could be declared”.



"And in court, he was even asked, are you under the instructions of the Electoral Commission or you have a certain responsibility towards a particular candidate and that you are supposed to live to that responsibility.



Lawyer Boakye also questioned why both NDC representatives vacated the strong room when they had openly declared their mistrust for the EC Chair.



“…Interestingly, the NDC, they have never trusted the EC. They have always castigated the EC. They have insulted the EC. They have said that the EC is unable to conduct free, fair and credible election. So on what basis do you accuse somebody that the person could not conduct free, fair, credible elections and in the same vain you are saying that you trust the person so you have left the entire process when you are supposed to represent a particular candidate, left the scene to go and consult that particular person.



“Clearly, it was shown in court that he was not been truthful.” He told GhanaWeb in the interview.



