Politics of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Election Petition: It was a wild goose chase just to disturb our peace - Kwamena Duncan

play videoFormer President John Dramani Mahama and Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has commended the Justices of the Supreme Court (SC) who superintended over Mahama's election petition.



It may be recalled that the SC by a unanimous decision on March 4, 2021, dismissed the 2020 election petition for lack of merit.



Kwamena Duncan reacting to the ruling during a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' said former President John Mahama knew from the onset that his "case was a bad one" but "just wanted to disturb" the "peace of mind" of Ghanaians.



"It was a wild goose chase; one that was mischievous...they knew they had been defeated and they took all of us; the entire country through a disturbance of our peace of mind" he added.



Mahama Yet to Congratulate Akufo-Addo



Kwamena Duncan has also criticized the former President for not calling President Akufo-Addo to congratulate him after "his defeat"



Kwamena Duncan said: "the shameful aspect is that unlike Akufo-Addo who had a solid case as soon as he left the court, and congratulated the then-president...as we speak...so you see the difference?"



Meanwhile, he has "applaud the judges for their sense of timeliness" and the fact that "they refused to be provoked because it got to a time when this whole facade was only to portray the judges that these are persons who are prejudiced against us...they took all of that in their stride. They refused to be provoked; amazing! So I commend them highly."



