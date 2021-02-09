General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Election Petition: It is important that we cross-examine Jean Mensa - Marietta Brew

A member of the John Dramani Mahama legal team, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, has stated that it’s imperative for the Petitioners to cross-examine the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson, Jean Mensa, in the 2020 Election Petition hearing.



According to her, the testaments of Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, 3rd witness of the petitioner against the EC Chair, that Jean Mensa failed to find a solution to the glaring lapses in the electoral results is enough reason to ask for her cross-examination.



However, contrary to the assertions by Lawyer Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a spokesperson of Akufo-Addo’s team thinks otherwise.



For Oppong Nkrumah, the EC Chairperson cannot mount the witness box because the petitioner failed to name specific lapses in the 2020 elections, but Lawyer Marietta Brew is convinced that the 1st Respondent is attempting to escape from Tsatsu Tsikata’s cross-examination.



She states, “They claim that they are not going to call any witness even though they have submitted witness statements, I do not know if it’s evading or running away from the cross-examination by Mr Tsikata.”



“We should remember that this is the EC which has a constitutional duty to the people and an obligation to account to us as a people and they said they are not going to take the witness stand, we would see how our Lordship rules on this,” Lawyer Marietta Brew said.



The Supreme Court will today, Tuesday, February 9, 2021, determine if the 1st Respondent and EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, together with Peter Mac Manu, the first witness for the 2nd Respondent, President Akufo-Addo, should be cross-examined by lawyers for the petitioner.



