Source: 3 News

Election Petition: Ignorant individuals quick to run commentaries – Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rocson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

South Dayi lawmaker, Rockson-Nelson Este Dafeamekpor, has noted that a lot of persons who are running commentaries on the ongoing election petition hearing are ignorant of what is transpiring in the courtroom.



He noted that most of the people do not understand happenings in the court yet, are quick to share their views on social media and even in mainstream media.



Mr Dafeamekpr’s comments come on the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike out seven portions of the witness statement by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the ongoing hearing of the election petition.



Lead counsel for the second respondent, President Akufo-Addo, Mr Akoto Ampaw, told the court last Friday, January 29 that 10 paragraphs in Mr Asiedu Nketia’s statement should be deleted because, in his view, they are “not based on the pleadings of the petitioner, unduly prejudicial and scandalous”.



Lead Counsel for the petitioners, Tsatsu Tsikata, however, objected to the move. But the court struck out some portions and maintained the others.



1. Paragraphs 6 and 7 struck out. 2. Paragraph 21 maintained.



3. End part Paragraph 25 struck out 4. Part of Paragraph 26 struck out



5. Part of Paragraph 28 struck out 6. Paragraph entirely 30 struck out



7. Paragraphs 32 and 33 and maintained 8. Paragraph 37 struck out



In a tweet, Dafeamekop said “It’s trite that, we plead facts and not evidence in Court so for anyone to ran his mouth out there that John Mahama’s evidence were struck out because they were not pled in his Petition is but street talk.



“A lot don’t understand what transpires in court but are quick to run commentaries.”









It’s trite that, we plead Facts and NOT Evidence in Court so for anyone to ran his mouth out there that JM’s evidence were struck out because they were not pled in his Petition is but street talk. A lot don’t understand what transpires in court but are quick to run commentaries — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) January 29, 2021