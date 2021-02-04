Politics of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Election Petition: I knew Tsatsu will say one of their witnesses is sick - Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, says he wasn’t surprised when the lead Counsel for the Petitioner in the Election Petition case, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata told the court that a witness on their side is suffering from some health complications – hence, cannot appear before the court.



According to Mr Tsikata, if given the chance to file a witness statement, it will help bring a shred of apt evidence and facts to help make their case a more rock-solid one.



His argument comes after an application filed by the petitioner for the 1st respondent; EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, to produce some documents including Constituency and regional collation sheets for inspection, was dismissed by the court.



During Wednesday, February 3, 2021 petition hearing - the court, however, asked if the petitioner’s counsels had anything else to present before they proceed to the cross-examination of witnesses of the respondents.



Mr Tsikata clarified that they had an additional witness to present, but suffering from an illness he could not make public



“The potential witness has a health situation,” he said.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw who was speaking on the issue in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show Ghana Montie said he foresaw this due to Mr. Tsikata’s countless application to delay proceedings.



“I predicted this, looking that the way Tsatsu is always filing an application in court, I knew this day will come for him to file an application that someone is sick, and he has. He is so predictable,” he noted.