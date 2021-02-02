General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Election Petition: I can’t lie – Kpessa-Whyte tells Supreme Court

Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, second witness of the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing

The second witness of the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, has told the Supreme Court that he has no reason to lie to the justices against the Chairperson of the 1st Respondent, Jean Mensa.



This comes after the lawyer of the Electoral Commission (EC) Justin Amenuvor, had told the court that Kpessa-Whyte’s claim that Jean Mensa asked the representative of the petitioner in the strong room to leave the place, is not the case.



Mr. Amenuvor said Kpessa-Whyte and his other colleague took the decision to move away from the strong room and not on the instruction of Mrs. Mensa.



But Dr. Kpessah-Whyte insisted during the cross-examination on Tuesday, February 2 that they were instructed to leave the place by the EC chair.



During proceedings, the EC’s lawyer said: “I put it to you that you were not instructed by the Chairperson of the first respondent to leave the room.”



In response, the witness said “My Lords, we were instructed by the first respondent. I have no reason ever to just lie or deceive this honourable court if that was not the case.



“As I have indicated our leaving there was not in secret.”



