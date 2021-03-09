General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Election Petition: I am most grateful – Akufo-Addo to Legal team

President Akufo-Addo and his legal team

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have met with their legal team in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition at the Supreme Court.



The President’s legal Team was led by Akoto Ampaw and Frank Davies.



Speaking for and on behalf of the legal Team, Mr Frank Davies who doubles as the Chairman of the NPP’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee thanked the President for the confidence reposed in the team adding that “Mr. President, by virtue of your unwavering support, the team has been able to successfully execute the task you assigned to us. The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition challenging the 9th December declaration by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and has affirmed that you are the truly and validly elected President of the Republic”.



On the part of President Akufo-Addo, he commended the legal team for the uphill battle well fought. “I am most grateful to each one of you for the diligence, thoroughness, commitment and the sense of responsibility you brought to bear to ensure that the will of the people is upheld by the apex court of the land” he added.



Present at the meeting were the Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Nana Asante Bediatuo Esq. (Secretary to the President), Hon Godfred Yeboah Dame, and the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman and Fawaz Aliu.



The legal team was accompanied by Mr Peter Mac Manu, the NPP 2020 Elections Campaign Manager who was also the star witness of the 2nd Respondent (President Akufo-Addo).



The Supreme Court on Thursday, 4th March, 2021 unanimously dismissed the Petition brought before it at the instance of the Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Mahama as having no merit.