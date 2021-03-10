Politics of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Election Petition: How do you win a case when SC won’t allow you to question EC chair? - Baba Jamal asks

The 2020 election petition has been likened to the preparation of palm nut soup “abenkwan” by the Deputy Director of Legal Affairs of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal, which needs certain basic ingredients to prepare the soup.



According to him, without the basic ingredients, it was impossible to prepare the palm nut soup; hence, the situation of the lawyers of the Petitioner as they could not get the needed documents from the Chairperson of the 1st Respondent to the 2020 election petition to make their case stronger.



“Our case in court was like preparing palm nut soup ‘abenkwan’; the palm nut soup needs certain ingredients to make it happen, but we asked for pepper and we were not given; we asked for onion, fish and other ingredients but we were not given. Is it possible to prepare the palm nut soup ‘abenkwan’? This is the situation we found ourselves in court,” he narrated.



In an interview with the host Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the former Akwatia lawmaker blamed the Supreme Court for denying the lawyers of the Petitioner the opportunity to make their case stronger as the court did not allow them to demand certain documents from the Chairperson of the 1st Respondent to buttress their case.



“The Supreme Court said that the Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama had a genuine case except that the supporting documents which the Supreme Court should have allowed the lawyers to get from the Chairperson of the 1st Respondent were denied and the Justices based on our case to pass judgment,” he bemoaned.



To him, nobody should stand anywhere to conclude that former President John Dramani Mahama had no case to pursue in court except that the documents to make a strong case in court were not made available by the Chairperson of the 1st Respondent.



