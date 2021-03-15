General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election Petition: How can you say there was a valid declaration of election 2020 results? – Tsatsu Tsikata asks

play videoLawyer Tsatsu Tsikata

Tsatsu Tsikata, the Lead Counsel for the Petitioner in the 2020 Election Petition has questioned the March 4 judgement of the Supreme Court saying there was no valid declaration of the Presidential Election.



Tsikata told KSM last Friday, March 12 on the KSM Show that Jean Mensa “had not begun to do her duty according to the law she herself was a signatory to; the Constitutional Instrument (CI) which requires her to be the person assembling and collating the results from the Regional Collation centres, and in the presence of the candidate’s agents, sorting out whatever issues they had before making a Declaration.”



“Based on the evidence of Dr Kpessa-Whyte and Rojo Mettle-Nunoo [to the Court], how can anybody say that there was even a valid Declaration according to her own Constitutional Instrument?” Tsikata quizzed.



“Trying to dismiss the evidence of these people as a fanciful tale, is actually very very strange to anybody who is being objective about the matter.”



On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, announced that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, NPP candidate had won the Presidential election even though the Collation process was not complete.



The International Conference Centre, which was the scheduled venue for the Declaration was suddenly changed to the headquarters of the EC.



The NDC agents were not at the Collation Centre and had not been informed of the process, not had the final collation of results begun at the time they left.



