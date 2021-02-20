General News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Election Petition: Group petitions International community against Supreme Court

Ghana's Supreme Court

The Organization, Social Democracy and Development Dialogue Forum – Africa (SDDDF-Africa) has petitioned the International Community against the justices of the Supreme Court who are handling the ongoing election petition hearing.



The petition which was signed by Koku Mawuli Nanegbe, Executive Director of SDDDF-Africa said “The International Organizations/Missions include the United Nations (UN), ECOWAS Commission, European Union, the office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa & Sahelian region, major Embassies and High Commissions in Ghana.



“The petition among other things seeks to highlight worrying developments including the SC panel composition, lingering issues of political bias, unfairness and the likelihood of same to deprive the good people of Ghana of a true justice.



“The appeal to the International Community (Development partners) is to have a keen interest in this matter and to use all channels available to them to ensure justice; so as Ghana’s current but fragile situation does not degenerate. “