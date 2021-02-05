General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Election Petition: Declare a public holiday when EC Chair mounts witness box - Amaliba

A Legal team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the ongoing election petition is promising an interesting day for Ghanaians when Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa will mount the witness box to be cross-examined by NDC’s lead counsel Tsatsu Tsikata



“It is going to be interesting, sweet and tough to see Jean Mensa in a doc. I will plead with the government to declare a public holiday on this day for Ghanaians to monitor proceedings”, a Spokesperson for the 3petitioner, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba proposed



Speaking on Kumasi-based local radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the NDC Member disclosed that, Legal Team of Mr. John Mahama are more than prepared to expose the alleged illegal activities of the EC Chair as well as other commissioners of the electoral body



“I have spoken to Tsatsu Tsikata and he tells me he yearning for that day to come and cross-examine Jean Mensa in the witness box. He can’t wait to see her”, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba revealed.



The NDC maintains the 2020 elections were rigged in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wondering why the Electoral Commission (EC) consistently changed figures.



Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has said the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Madam Jean Mensa could have rigged the 2020 elections in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but not in the manner it was done.



Reacting to the declaration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer as the President-elect, he told Accra-based Okay Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com that she could have done it a bit professionally.



“You can decide to help Nana Akufo-Addo, you can decide to rig an election for him but do it in a professional way”, he said.



He is of the view that the EC has a sinister agenda against the NDC for which reason it engaged in various acts just to ensure it denied victory considering the widespread irregularities.



