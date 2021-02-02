General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Election Petition: Court adjourns case to Wednesday as Mahama files another application

John Dramani Mahama is contesting the December 7, 2020 polls at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has adjourned the Election Petition case before it to Wednesday, February 3, 2021 for its next hearing.



This follows another application submitted by the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama to the court on Tuesday.



Mr. Mahama, is praying the court to order the 1st respondent; Electoral Commission Chair, Jean Mensa, to produce some documents including specified collation forms, results summary sheets and an original copy of the form, containing the declared presidential results on the 9th of January, 2021.



Meanwhile, Kpessa Whyte, second witness of the petitioner, who underwent a cross-examination during today’s hearing told the apex court that representatives of his party did not get the chance to certify results from some four regions prior to the declaration of results.



According to him, the 1st respondent; EC Chair, was the one who requested that he steps out of the EC’s strong room during the collation of election results.



This, he said, was after he had been notified by agents of the party about some discrepancies in the results hence informed the EC about it.



“My Lord, the second respondent [Jean Mensa] instructed us to leave the strong room and consult with our flagbearer on some irregularities. We were looking at results coming in region by region for it to be compared with the values on the regional summary on the screen and this process never happened.”



“I don’t want to believe that right after we left the strong room, the entire process was completed and results were declared yet we did not get the chance to certify results of four regions,” he told the apex court on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.