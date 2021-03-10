General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: GNA

Election Petition: Clergyman urges Ghanaians to respect the Supreme Court verdict

Prophet Dr Eric Nana Kwasi Amponsah, the Computer Man

Prophet Dr Eric “Computer Man” Nana Kwasi Amponsah, General overseer of the Hope Generation Ministry International, has called on Ghanaians irrespective of their party affiliation to respect the Supreme Court verdict on the 2020 election petition.



He has also asked Ghanaians to embrace peace and seek peaceful means to address all their grievances to ensure the rapid development of the nation.



Prophet Dr Amponsah made the call at the launch of the church’s Pre-Easter revival at Weija in Accra last Monday.



The three-day revival which begins on Friday, March 26 and ends on Sunday, March 28, is aimed at building the capacity of the participants to enable them to resist the challenges of life and also win souls for Christ Jesus.



Prophet Dr Amponsah congratulated the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party on their victory and urged them to embrace a non-provocative means of celebration.



He advised Ghanaians to avail themselves in the ongoing nationwide coronavirus (Covid-19) mass vaccination exercise.



The General Overseer urged the public to draw inspiration from President Nana Addo, former President John Mahama and the National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, who have already received jabs of the vaccine.



He advised the public to discard the notion that the vaccination would make one impotent or disfigure the recipient.



Prophet Dr Amponsah called for intensive education on the advantages of the vaccine to people who are doubtful to appreciate the need to get vaccinated.



On issues of women, Prophet Dr Amponsah called on women to see opportunities in every challenge and persist to obtain the best.



He called on men to be advocates of gender equality, as the phenomenon was critical for national development.