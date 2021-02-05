General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Election Petition: CJ adjourns hearing for Mettle Nunoo, to be re-examined on Monday

3rd Witness for John Mahama in the 2020 Election Petition, Robert Joseph Mettle Nunoo

The Supreme Court has called for the adjournment of the hearing of third witness for the Petitioner in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition hearing, Robert Joseph Mettle Nunoo despite the latter swearing an oath for cross-examination.



Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, chairing the proceedings announced that the witness will be re-examined on Monday, February 8, 2021.



The reason? Arguments presented by the Lead Counsel for the 1st respondent, Akoto Ampaw, had taken longer than expected.



Lawyer Ampaw requested that 23 out of 32 paragraphs in the witness statement be struck out.



The paragraphs in contention were, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, and 31.



According to Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, the aforementioned paragraphs were not based on the pleadings of the Petitioner, and thus were irrelevant and based on allegations.



While addressing the court, the Lead counsel for the 1st Respondent reiterated that Counsel for John Dramani Mahama are "seeking to raise issues of authenticity through the back door".



Meanwhile, Lawyer for the EC attached himself to the arguments raised by Akufo-Addo's lawyer.



Defending the issues raised, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata said, "We are willing to put our credibility on the line" and defend the credibility of the witness statement.



While Tsatsu Tsikata was making his submission, the Chief Justice asked that Mr Rojo Mettle Nunoo be allowed to go offline and moved his cross-examination to Monday, February 8, 2021, as a result of his illness.



The Supreme Court, however, struck out 5 out of the 23 paragraphs and adjourned the hearing to Monday, February 8, 2021.



