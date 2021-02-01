General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Election Petition: Asiedu Nketia completes cross-examination, Kpessa Whyte next

Dr. Kpessa Whyte was presented as second witness in the case

The second witness presented by the National Democratic Congress’ petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, will take his turn in the witness box at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.



Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte will be cross-examined by lawyers of the 1st and 2nd respondents (Electoral Commission and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) in the case before the Apex court.



This was after Monday’s case was adjourned after the first witness for the petitioner was cross-examined for a second time, by lawyers by the respondents.



During Friday's court hearing, the first witness, Johnson Asiedu Nketia was interrogated about some press conferences held after the EC's declaration on December 9, 2021.



The cross-examination process continued at Monday's hearing where video evidence of some NDC press conferences where he seemingly declared the petitioner a winner of the presidential elections were played in court.







Though he admitted having been present at those pressers, he maintained he did not categorically declare a win for his candidate, John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, he only made projections considering information available to him at the time.



