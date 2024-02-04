Election 2024: Bawumia deserves a fair hearing just like Mahama – Kofi Bentil justifies support for vice president

General News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Vice President of IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil has justified his support for the New Patriotic Party presidential candidate for the 2024 general election, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



In a Facebook post dated February 3, 2023, the lawyer argued a number of reasons why Bawumia deserves the opportunity to serve as president having served the last seven years as vice to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Comparing Dr Bawumia’s case to former President John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Kofi Bentil alluded to the principle of fair hearing, noting that Mr Mahama some years ago was given the chance by the Ghanaian electorate when he contested the presidency having served as vice president.



“Every man deserves a fair hearing. We gave Prez Mahama a chance to be President, the least we can do is give Dr Bawumia a fair and objective hearing. He is not President, and has never been President! I have no doubt he will be better!” he stated.



He further agued on the limitations of the vice president position emphasising the little opportunities given to the president’s deputy to make actual impact.



“The VP position in Ghana, apart from standing in when the president is away (and he can’t make any serious decisions), it is totally powerless! he is like an advisor! There’s a good reason Kwame Nkrumah refused to have a Vice President!



“Indeed the Minister of finance has more constitutional power than the VP in managing our finances and the EMT has zero power to effect its decisions. They advise the President who acts through his ministers!” he emphasised.



Describing Dr Bawumia as the best vice president ever in Ghana’s history, Kofi Bentil stated that the NPP presidential candidate despite the limitations of his office has proven himself worthy of being given the power to write his own history as president of the Republic of Ghana.



“I trust VP Bawumia. Because he has been the best VP ever. Even under trying circumstances he has shown himself not corrupt and indeed has been effective in delivering some crucial transformations,” he stated.



Dr Bawumia’s candidature has received scepticism from some critics who believe that performance of the Akufo-Addo government does not make him deserving of the presidency.



However, supporters of the vice president’s bid have always maintained that Dr Bawumia has justified himself enough albeit against the limitations of his office and the challenges faced by the Akufo-Addo government.







