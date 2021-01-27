General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020 Petition: I would have sacked my lawyers if I were Mahama - Nana B

play videoHenry Nana Boakye and former President John Dramani Mahama

National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has said that he will not hesitate to fire his lead counsel Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata and Lawyer Tony Lithur.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained that their antics and theatrics clearly show that they have no case and may eventually withdraw the case from the Supreme Court.



"If I was President Mahama, though am not him, I would have fired my lawyers a long time ago for the way they are going about with my case," he said.



"It’s so sad and disheartening for your lawyers to be absent in court when your case is mentioned, and what happened in court is a classical example of an unprepared legal team," he added.



The Supreme Court on Tuesday for the second time, ordered the Petitioner being former President John Mahama to file his witness statement by the close of Wednesday, January 27, 2021.



The seven-member panel said failure to file the witness statement would compel the Court to invoke sanctions of Rule 69 of CI 16, which had been amended by CI 99.



Under Rule 69, the Court has the power to dismiss the petition or impose punitive cost against the Petitioner.



