Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: NPP to adopt 'door-to-door' campaign style - Nana B

NPP National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B says the party is set to use strategic and innovative ways to reach out to electorates ahead of the December 7 general elections.



Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no campaign rallies, hence the need to re-strategize.



According to Nana B, the NPP will engage in one to one, face to face campaign this year.



He said the door-to-door, house-to-house, shop-to-shop campaign strategy will make every electorate aware and understand the 2020 manifesto of the NPP.



“Even though we have less than few months to December 7 elections and as a party, we are ready to break our Manifesto down to the level of layman understanding . . . the Communications team are prepared to go down to every electorate in this country because the structure of our party is such that from national right down to the local, people are going all out to do house-to-house, door-to-door, market-to-market, shop-to-shop campaign to sell our manifesto,” he said on UTV’s 'Adekye Nsroma'.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.