Election 2020: Mahama, NDC meet Commonwealth Secretary-General

Commonwealth's Patricia Scotland, John Mahama and Prof. Jane Opoku Agyemang

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has met a team from The Commonwealth in connection with the just-ended 2020 general elections.



The team, led by The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland, engaged Mr Mahama and some leading members of the NDC.



Mr Mahama was in the company of his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and others.



The former president briefed the Secretary-General on why the NDC has refused to accept the results declared by the Electoral Commission.



The incumbent president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the just-ended 2020 presidential elections.



The Returning Officer for the presidential polls, Mrs Jean Mensa, who is the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, said out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, President Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 percent.



Mr Mahama polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 percent.



But the NDC and Mr Mahama have rejected the outcome of the elections, claiming it was flawed and rigged.





