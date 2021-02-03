Regional News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Eighteen people dead in a gory accident

File photo of an accident scene

Eighteen (18) people have been confirmed dead by the Savannah Regional Police Commander following a gory accident at Buipe in the Central Gonja District.



The accident occurred in the earlier hours of Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Sarekyekura near Fulfulso on the Tamale-Buipe highway.



The accident occurred when two buses with registration numbers GT 3345 – 16 and AC 1699 – 20 with 45 aboard each, collided with each other.



The buses were travelling from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to Zabila in the Upper East Region and from Garu to Kumasi.



Several others who have sustained various degrees of injury and in critical conditions are currently on admission at the Buipe Polyclinic and Holistic Medicare Hospital.