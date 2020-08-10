General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Education Minister asked to intervene in sacking of 14 WASSCE students

Non-governmental organisation Child Rights International (CRI) has appealed to the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to intervene in the dismissal of 14 candidates of the ongoing WASSCE by the Ghana Education Service (GES).



CRI views the sanctions as “too harsh”.



“CRI believes that any disciplinary measure that undermines the best interest and welfare of students, as provided for in the Children’s Act 560 should not be countenanced,” the organisation said in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Bright Kweku Appiah, on Saturday, August 8.



GES on Friday dismissed all the students involved in scattered riots across four senior high schools in the country.



The schools involved are Sekondi College, Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School, Battor SHS and Juaben SHS.



The students were also barred from writing the ongoing West African Senior Schools Certificate Education (WASSCE).



Despite commending GES for its decision as in the right direction and aimed at entrenching discipline for the moral upbringing of the students, CRI said the ban, in particular, is “too harsh and has the potential to cause irreparable harm to their future”.



“Child Rights International, therefore, calls on the Minister of Education Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP for Manhyia to intervene in this matter knowing the high office he occupies.



“We also appeal to the Director General of Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa to reconsider the decision and allow the students to write their remaining examination in the school while they take appropriate steps to discipline them so that their future is not put into jeopardy.”





